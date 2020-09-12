e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Goa: Union AYUSH minister recovers from Covid-19, discharged

Goa: Union AYUSH minister recovers from Covid-19, discharged

Shripad Naik, who tested positive on August 12 and initially said he would be isolating himself at home, soon required hospitalisation as he developed severe symptoms

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:34 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Shripad Naik.
Shripad Naik.(AFP)
         

Union minister of state for AYUSH Shripad Naik was on Saturday discharged from a private hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19.

Naik, who tested positive on August 12 and initially said he would be isolating himself at home, soon required hospitalisation as he developed severe symptoms.

“I am feeling well now. After a few days of rest I will be able to start my work,” Shripad Naik told reporters after his discharge from the hospital near Panaji. He spent 30 days in hospital and his expected to continue his recuperation at home.

“He virtually went to the doors of death and came back,” Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane had said while informing the media that Naik was administered convalescent plasma therapy in late August.

“We gave plasma to Shripad Naik and his life changed. Today he is thankful we have brought plasma therapy and it has improved his condition and I’m very happy that he has come out of the situation. We were afraid,” Rane had said.

Naik’s oxygen levels had dropped briefly, but ultimately stabilised through medical intervention. A team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences too visited the state and checked on him.

Naik holds independent charge of the AYUSH portfolio as well as the Defence portfolio.

tags
top news
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In