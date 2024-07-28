Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.78 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 29, 2024 27.77 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 27.07 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 27.64 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 27.73 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 27.68 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 27.98 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 28.07 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.5 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.35 °C Light rain Delhi 37.94 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on July 28, 2024, is 26.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.78 °C and 27.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.88 °C and 27.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 53.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

