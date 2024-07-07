 Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.77 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.77 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on July 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on July 7, 2024, is 24.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.77 °C and 25.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.6 °C and 28.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 8, 2024 28.61 °C Light rain
July 9, 2024 28.79 °C Light rain
July 10, 2024 30.03 °C Light rain
July 11, 2024 29.29 °C Moderate rain
July 12, 2024 25.14 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 13, 2024 23.7 °C Moderate rain
July 14, 2024 26.4 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.84 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.48 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on July 07, 2024
Goa weather update on July 07, 2024

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.77 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On