Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.96 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 12, 2024 25.66 °C Moderate rain June 13, 2024 28.38 °C Moderate rain June 14, 2024 29.86 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 30.22 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 29.72 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 29.67 °C Moderate rain June 18, 2024 25.63 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.89 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.09 °C Broken clouds Delhi 42.27 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on June 11, 2024, is 25.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 26.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.29 °C and 26.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024

