Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.96 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on June 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on June 11, 2024, is 25.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 26.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.29 °C and 26.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 12, 2024
|25.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 13, 2024
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 14, 2024
|29.86 °C
|Light rain
|June 15, 2024
|30.22 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|29.72 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|29.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 18, 2024
|25.63 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.89 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|42.27 °C
|Sky is clear
