Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.04 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024

Jun 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on June 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on June 18, 2024, is 29.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.04 °C and 30.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.77 °C and 30.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 19, 2024 30.34 °C Light rain
June 20, 2024 29.25 °C Moderate rain
June 21, 2024 30.29 °C Moderate rain
June 22, 2024 25.76 °C Moderate rain
June 23, 2024 27.58 °C Moderate rain
June 24, 2024 24.18 °C Heavy intensity rain
June 25, 2024 23.53 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.17 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 36.37 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.3 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 28.32 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 31.46 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on June 18, 2024
Goa weather update on June 18, 2024

News / Cities / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.04 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024
