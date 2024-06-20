Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.83 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024
Jun 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on June 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on June 20, 2024, is 28.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.83 °C and 29.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.83 °C and 26.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 21, 2024
|25.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 22, 2024
|25.03 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 23, 2024
|23.66 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 24, 2024
|23.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 25, 2024
|25.44 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|26.13 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 27, 2024
|23.37 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|31.95 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.11 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.54 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Delhi
|41.84 °C
|Light rain
