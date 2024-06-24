Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.55 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 25, 2024 27.19 °C Moderate rain June 26, 2024 25.64 °C Heavy intensity rain June 27, 2024 24.68 °C Heavy intensity rain June 28, 2024 26.3 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 27.92 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 27.41 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 28.57 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain Chennai 33.76 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain Hyderabad 31.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Goa today, on June 24, 2024, is 26.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.55 °C and 26.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.48 °C and 27.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 66.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024

