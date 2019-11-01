Goodwin Jewellers case: Investors gather in Dombivli

cities

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:31 IST

Hundreds of investors who have lost money to Goodwin Jewellers gathered outside its sealed branch on Dombivli’s Manpada Road, on Thursday evening. Goodwin Jewellers closed down last week without intimating customers and its owners are currently absconding. “I have saved ₹50,000 as FD with Goodwin in the past two years. I wanted to purchase gold for a wedding. The incident has shaken me,” said Reena Swaminathan, 45, a resident of Dombivli. Gathered investors distributed forms and urged those who have filed police complaints to note down their investment details so that these may be submitted to Ramnagar police.

Senior police inspector of Ramnagar police station, SP Aaher said, “We have assured them full support. We will register each one of their names and send them to the EOW which is investigating the case.”

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 00:31 IST