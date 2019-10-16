Govt advisory to schools on firecracker use

cities

Oct 16, 2019

Ahead of the festive season, the directorate of education (DOE) has asked all its schools to sensitise parents and children on environment-friendly ways to celebrate festivals instead of burning firecrackers.

“Festive season of Diwali, Chhath puja, Guru Parv, etc. is marked by heavy use of fire crackers, which release toxic pollutants that pollute the air and cause serious ailments,” a DOE official said.

“Heads of all government, government-aided and unaided recognized are directed to sensitise students about the ill-effects of burning of firecrackers and also encourage them to celebrate the festivals by lighting of candles, electric fancy lights, earthen lamps to keep the environment clean,” the official added.

Eco-clubs and school management committee members have been asked to spread mass awareness on the matter.

Heads of schools have been directed to address students and staff members in the morning assembly and adopt safer practices to celebrate festivals.

