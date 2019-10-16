e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Govt advisory to schools on firecracker use

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Ahead of the festive season, the directorate of education (DOE) has asked all its schools to sensitise parents and children on environment-friendly ways to celebrate festivals instead of burning firecrackers.

“Festive season of Diwali, Chhath puja, Guru Parv, etc. is marked by heavy use of fire crackers, which release toxic pollutants that pollute the air and cause serious ailments,” a DOE official said.

“Heads of all government, government-aided and unaided recognized are directed to sensitise students about the ill-effects of burning of firecrackers and also encourage them to celebrate the festivals by lighting of candles, electric fancy lights, earthen lamps to keep the environment clean,” the official added.

Eco-clubs and school management committee members have been asked to spread mass awareness on the matter.

Heads of schools have been directed to address students and staff members in the morning assembly and adopt safer practices to celebrate festivals.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 21:16 IST

top news
Sunni Board offers to surrender claim in Ayodhya dispute, has 3 conditions
Sunni Board offers to surrender claim in Ayodhya dispute, has 3 conditions
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Bald is bold: 500 Kerala men form association, vow to flaunt balding
Bald is bold: 500 Kerala men form association, vow to flaunt balding
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
‘Narendra in Delhi & Devendra in Maharashtra a superhit formula’: PM Modi
‘Narendra in Delhi & Devendra in Maharashtra a superhit formula’: PM Modi
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities