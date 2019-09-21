Govt committed to welfare of artisans, industrialists: Minister

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:05 IST

Minister of state for MSME Chaudhary Uday Bhan Singh on Saturday reiterated the state government’s commitment to the welfare and promotion of all artisans and industrialists, including those associated with the medium, small and micro enterprises.

Singh was the chief guest at the two-day ODOP ‘Udgam Samagam’ and expo at the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan here on Saturday.

The minister felicitated 12 artisans who were given National handicraft award by the union government.

Singh also handed over letters for interest-free loan to 50 artisans. Nationalised banks are offering loans to the artisans.

At the expo, artisans from across the state put up stalls to display products indigenous to their respective districts.

Stalls of specially abled children of the Drishti Samajik Sansthan at the expo drew crowds. The organisation takes care of specially-abled children.

At Sansthan’s stall, children have displayed handicraft items, including candles, jute items, handloom cloth, artificial jewellery, shawls and stoles.

The Yogi government is going to organise one product (ODOP) ‘Udgam Samagam’ in 75 districts of the state.

Buyer-seller meet and workshops related with technology and machinery, design and packaging are also being organised for artisans. The mega event will end on October 1 in Lalitpur.

The government has appointed nodal officers for every district to organise the event successfully.

The state government had launched the ODOP scheme in January last. It has identified 75 indigenous products in as many districts.

These products have made the respective districts famous.

The state government would extend all possible help to promote these products, including providing financial support to artisans and traders, besides technical upgradation and marketing support.

The long list of 75 products includes the world famous carpets of Bhadohi, brassware of Moradabad, locks of Aligarh, black pottery of Mirzapur, crockery of Khurja, leather of Agra and Kanpur.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 21:05 IST