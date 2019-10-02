Govt releases Rs 1 crore for Saragarhi memorial upgrade

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:09 IST

The Punjab government has released Rs 1 crore for upgrade and beautification of the Saragarhi memorial here in order to develop it as a tourist centre.

Ferozepur MLA Parminder Singh Pinki on Tuesday handed over a Rs 1-crore cheque to the custodian of the memorial, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Golden Arrow Division, Maj Gen Amit Lumba. Pinki was accompanied by deputy commissioner Chander Gaind.

The MLA said a light and sound programme will be also launched at the memorial soon at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan scheme.

DC Gaind said, “Our youngsters should know more about the history of Saragarhi — the valour and sacrifice of those 21 soldiers of the Sikh regiment who fought with the mighty force of 10,000 Afghans.”

He stressed the need for developing Saragarhi as a major tourist attraction of Ferozepur.

“We are going to merge a piece of forest land into the memorial. A huge central park will be developed at this place where people can spend their leisure time working out at the open-air gym and walk on the pavements in the park. Children will be able to enjoy the swings here,” he added.

