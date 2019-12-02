Govt to create rural land banks to boost industrial development

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:02 IST

The Punjab cabinet on Monday gave in-principle approval to amend the Punjab Village Common Land (Regulation) Rules, 1964, to create land banks in rural areas to boost industrial development in the state.

The cabinet decided to fine-tune the amendments to ensure that panchayats get their dues, with all decisions to be taken on case to case basis, said an official spokesperson.

The cabinet cleared the proposal of the rural development and panchayats department for insertion of Rule 12-B in the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964, to provide special provision for transfer of shamlat land, or common land, for development of industrial infrastructure projects, to be implemented by industries department and Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

Shamlat land is the land which does not come under habitation and cultivation and is considered as consolidated land holdings for common use.

The underlying objective of the amendment is to facilitate gram panchayats to promote development of villages by unlocking the value of shamlat land. The new rule would pave the way for transfer of shamlat land for industrial projects to the industry department and PSIEC.

With this amendment, a gram panchayat could, with the prior approval of the state government, transfer the shamlat land vested in it by way of sale on deferred payment terms to the industries department or PSIEC for industrial infrastructure projects.

The cabinet also approved the modalities to grant sanction to transfer gram panchayat lands for the development of industrial infrastructure development projects, the official spokesperson said.

The industries department had proposed to amend Rule 12-A to develop robust infrastructure, including core and supporting infrastructure, which would provide long-term benefits to the industry for planned growth.

The government proposes to develop a global manufacturing and knowledge park at Rajpura, to be considered as an integrated manufacturing cluster (IMC) covering 1,000 acres of panchayat land. The government has identified land in five villages – Sehra (467 acres), Sehri (159 acres), Aakri (168 acres), Pabra (159 acres) and Takhtu Majra (47 acres) for which in-principle approval has already been given by the industrial and business development board.

AMENDMENTS IN FACTORIES ACT CLEARED

To boost investment and employment generation, the cabinet approved various amendments to the Factories Act, 1948, Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, and Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition) Act, 1970.

The cabinet cleared an ordinance to bring in the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2019, and the Punjab Right to Business Rules, 2019, aimed at promoting ease of doing business for the newly incorporated micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The ordinance will increase the threshold limit of number of workers from 10 and 20 to 20 and 40 in factories with manufacturing processes being carried out with or without the aid of power, respectively.

ORDINANCE TO AMEND STATE GST ACT

The cabinet approved the Punjab Goods and Services Tax Ordinance to make amendments in accordance with those made to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, of which it was a replica, vide Finance (2) Bill of 2019.

The ordinance approved provides for an alternative composition scheme for supplier of services or mixed suppliers having an annual turnover in preceding financial year up to ₹50 lakh.

It provides for higher threshold exemption limit from ₹25 lakh, to such amount not exceeding ₹40 lakh, in case of a supplier who is engaged exclusively in the supply of goods.

The amendment empowers the PGST commissioner to extend the due date for furnishing Annual return and reconciliation statement.