e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Govt to go by will of House on CAA, NRC, NPR: Cabinet

Govt to go by will of House on CAA, NRC, NPR: Cabinet

This was decided by the state council of ministers during an informal discussion after the cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on January 14

chandigarh Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government will go by the will of the House on the way forward with respect to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

This was decided by the state council of ministers during an informal discussion after the cabinet meeting here on Tuesday. The ruling Congress is opposed to the amended citizenship law, NRC and NPR. Amarinder has also been critical of CAA and NRC, calling them divisive.

The ministers expressed serious concern over the implications of the blatantly unconstitutional and divisive CAA and NRC, as well as the NPR, according to an official spokesperson. They also expressed alarm over the violence that had erupted across the country over the issues, which threatened to rip apart the secular fabric of the nation.

The state cabinet was of the view that the matter was bound to be raised during the two-day special session of the state assembly on January 16-17, and it was unanimously decided by the Congress ministers, led by the CM, that the government should accept the will of the House and go by the same.

The cabinet agreed with the CM’s views that the CAA, especially when coupled with NRC and NPR, was violative of the Preamble of Constitution, which is the bedrock of the country’s foundation.

Advocate General Atul Nanda also presented the legal perspective on the matter before the ministers.

top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News