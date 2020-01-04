e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Govt to install bust of Ghadar Party founder

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
CHANDIGARH

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced his government’s decision to install a bust in the memory of Baba Sohan Bhakna to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

The CM has directed the information and public relations department to work out the modalities for the installation of the bust to commemorate the revolutionary Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna, who founded the Ghadar Party to raise a banner of revolt against the tyranny unleashed of the British regime.

The people of India today were enjoying the fruits of Independence due to the supreme sacrifices made by Bhakna and countless other freedom fighters, patriots and revolutionaries like Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Shaheed Udham Singh and Madan Lal Dhingra, said the chief minister.

