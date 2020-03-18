e-paper
Govt to start two more testing labs in Karnal, Nuh

At present, PGIMS, Rohtak, and Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, in Sonepat have lab testing facility which was started last week

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:59 IST
In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the state government has decided to start two more testing laboratories at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in Karnal and Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nuh’s Nalhar to collect samples, diagnose and detect coronavirus.

At present, PGIMS, Rohtak, and Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, in Sonepat have lab testing facility which was started last week.

While chairing a video conference, additional chief secretary (medical education and research) Alok Nigam took stock of the medical facilities in the state from directors of all medical colleges in the state and PGIMS authorities.

Nigam said the government will start two more Covid-19 testing labs at Karnal and Nalhar this week.

“We have asked directors of all medical colleges to install intensive care units and isolation wards at their respective hospitals to diagnose Covid-19 patients,” he added.

The state has nearly 190 ventilators in the government institutions.

PGIMS vice-chancellor OP Kalra demanded 200 more ventilators from the state government.

POSITIVE CASES TO BE TREATED AT PGIMS

Nigam said the positive cases of coronavirus in Haryana will be treated at PGIMS, Rohtak. “If the situation worsens, the patients will be treated at other medical colleges-cum-hospitals in the state. “We have released Rs 4.5 crore to PGIMS to purchase new ventilators and other facilities. We have decided to modernise the PGIMS testing lab”, he added.

PGIMS HELPLINE

PGIMS VC Kalra said they had launched a helpline number (94164-47071) for queries relating to coronavirus which will work round-the-clock.

He said they have no shortage of masks and sanitisers. However, they have asked tailors to make cloth-based masks at PGIMS and other medical colleges.

“Strict action will be taken against those stockpiling and black marketing masks and santisers,” he added.

