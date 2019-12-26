e-paper
Graft case against Samana inspector: Complainant records statement before vigilance

Graft case against Samana inspector: Complainant records statement before vigilance

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

Patiala Nearly a month after an inspector with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in Samana, Vijay Kumar, was booked for corruption, the complainant Rajwinder Pal, recorded his statement before the vigilance bureau on Thursday. Rajpura Congress MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj, one of the four MLAs who had spoken out against their own government, claiming non-cooperative attitude of officers in the district administration and police officials earlier this year, accompanied him.

The case against Kumar pertains to allegedly receiving ₹30 lakh in illegal gratification in October this year for releasing Pal and his three friends after picking them up illegally. SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu had asked vigilance to investigate the case to ensure a free and fair inquiry.

Kamboj, however, has expressed dissatisfaction at the pace of inquiry. “The case was registered on November 29, yet no arrest has been made to date. I have asked the vigilance to arrest inspector Vijay Kumar. His interrogation will lead to a nexus of police officials, who have extorted large sums of money from many individuals,” he said, claiming that the inspector used to honey-trap influential and rich persons, before extorting money. He added, “Why are senior officials silent. There should have been action against him.”

In his statement, Pal said that he and three of his friends were taken into illegal custody by Vijay Kumar on October 18 and tortured. “On October 19, Kumar demanded a bribe of ₹50 lakh to ensure safe release. A deal was stuck at ₹30 lakh. We handed over ₹11 lakh to Kumar at CIA Samana on October 19, while the remaining amount was paid in Bathinda in two instalments — ₹14 lakh and ₹5 lakh — on October 20 and 21, respectively,” Pal has said in his complaint. Later in the day, sources added that the vigilance had sent teams to nab inspector Kumar.

Quote please

The case was registered on November 29, yet no arrest has been made to date. I have asked the vigilance to arrest inspector Vijay Kumar and interrogate him.

Hardial Singh Kamboj,

Rajpura Congress MLA

