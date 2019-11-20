Gram panchayats in Prayagraj to penalise farmers for stubble burning

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:58 IST

Gram panchayats in the district will now play an important role in discouraging farmers from burning stubble after crops are harvested. The panchayats will launch an awareness campaign for this and will also impose a fine on farmers caught burning stubble the second time.

In another move, the district magistrate asked the sub-divisional magistrates to ensure that farmers did not burn stubble. The DM warned that SDMs would be responsible for farmers burning stubble in rural areas of the district.

In a meeting of gram panchayats, at least 90 gram panchayats of the district accepted the proposal to strictly ban burning of stubble by farmers to check pollution levels. A special council of each gram panchayat would keep a watch and take action against farmers found burning stubble.

The first initiative in this direction was taken by the Nevada gram panchayat in Koraon area, followed by the other gram panchayats in the district. Some youths and Newada village head Biharilal held a meeting in the village and decided that no farmer would burn stubble in their fields. It was decided that any farmer found burning stubble would be made aware of its consequences and if caught a second time, would have to pay a fine of Rs 200 to Rs 500.

If caught the third time, they might also be restricted from taking benefits of schemes and facilities run by the panchayat.

Taking a cue, other gram panchayats, mostly of villages in the trans-Yamuna area, also held meetings banning stubble burning. They also informed the district panchayati raj officer about their decision.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami instructed the SDMs to rope in lekhpals to create awareness against stubble burning. The lekhpals would hold ‘chaupals’ to launch awareness campaigns in this direction.

District panchayati raj officer Renu Srivastava said that this was a welcome step by the gram panchayats. “The farmers have a misconception that stubble burning may increase the quality of the soil. The panchayats that are successful in stopping stubble burning will be honoured,” he said.