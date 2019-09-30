Greater Noida authority to recycle plastic waste in road construction

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority decided Monday that it will use plastic waste in construction of city roads. The authority has been collecting plastic waste from all residential, industrial, institutional and commercial areas. Following the footsteps of the Noida authority which is using plastic waste in road resurfacing, the Greater Noida authority has also planned to recycle plastic waste for road construction.

The Noida authority on September 13 resurfaced a road stretch of 2.5km on the Delhi-Noida Link road by using discarded plastic items collected from various city areas. The move is aimed at recycling such waste by mixing it in road construction material.

The Greater Noida authority has asked housing complexes, traders, hospitals, hostels, educational institutions and government offices, among others, to segregate single-use plastic items and hand them over to the authority for recycling.

The authority has also asked residents that they can hand over discarded single-use plastic items at two places – Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited, C-61, near Pusta, Namoli Chowki, Sector KP-3 in Greater Noida, and other plastic collection centres at the office of the Metrro Waste Handling Private Limited, Muniram house, Bironda village, Sector Pi, near Delhi police society, Greater Noida.

“We have appealed to the general public that they segregate single-use plastics and hand it over at our designated centres. We will in-turn hand over these items for recycling. We have also appealed to the public, residents’ welfare associations, apartment owners’ associations and others to participate in an exhibition on waste handling being organised on October 1 and October 2 at 10am at City Park so that others can learn and start better waste management in their respective areas,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Officials said they will get to know the quantity of plastic waste collected only after October 2. The authority will then decide upon the stretch for this.

“We will identify the road stretch where the plastic will be used after we calculate the quantity of such waste collected. The plastic material that cannot be used in road resurfacing will be handed over to cement manufacturers for recycling,” said an official not authorised to speak to the media.

According to the Noida authority, generally contractors use 6% bitumen of total material in road construction. Noida this year decided to use 8% plastic waste in total bitumen quantity. “The use of plastic waste will not only help us recycle plastic but also ensure that the road is durable. We found the life of the road increased to double when plastic waste was mixed in construction material, as compared to roads made with materials used normally,” said officials of the Noida authority.

