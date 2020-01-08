e-paper
Home / Cities / Greater Noida: Doctor does a ‘Munnabhai’ for friend in MS entrance test, held

Greater Noida: Doctor does a ‘Munnabhai’ for friend in MS entrance test, held

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 29-year-old doctor from Patna was arrested for allegedly impersonating his friend in medical entrance exam that was being conducted in Greater Noida’s IIMT College on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Ranjan Kumar. He told the police that he was pursuing Master of Surgery from a medical college in Bihar. He was allegedly found impersonating his friend named Chinmay Dhar in the entrance exam for Master of Surgery organised at IIMT College.

Baljeet Singh, Station House Officer, Knowledge Park police station, said the police were informed about the impersonator by the exam coordinator.

“A complaint was filed by the exam controller on Sunday afternoon. The accused was caught after his biometrics did not match with the applicant’s. He was asked to show his admit card but, he managed to run out of the campus,” Singh said.

A police team reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. On Tuesday, the accused was nabbed from Pari Chowk area on the basis of a tip off an informer.

“He confessed to the offence saying that he and the real applicant (Dhar) were flatmates in Gautam Vihar when they were doing MBBS from a Delhi-based medical college,” he said.

While Kumar got enrolled in an MS programme in a medical college in Patna, Dhar continued preparing for the exam. The police said Dhar had promised to pay the accused ₹2 lakh for impersonating him in the exam and clearing it for him.

“Kumar was sent to jail after being produced before a court. We have launched a search for his friend using manual and electronic surveillance. He will be arrested soon,” Singh said.

The police have registered a case against the two under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using genuine as forged) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 6/9 of the UP Public Examinations Act.

An IIMT College spokesperson said the premise was an examination centre only, and the management had no role in conducting or organising the exam.

