Greater Noida: Safety code helps 10-yr-old dodge suspected child lifter, residents alarmed

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:16 IST

Presence of mind and timely sensitization against getting lured by strangers helped a 10-year-old girl dodge a suspected child lifter in Greater Noida West, on Tuesday. The incident took place around 2.30pm outside Supertech Eco Village 1, the police said, adding that the family has filed a complaint and demanded police patrolling in the area.

“We had heard about child lifting gangs and had sensitised our daughter to be cautious whenever she is outside the house. We had also taught her a pass code saying that if any unknown person asks her to accompany him/her she should ask for the pass code,” complainant and girl’s father Umesh Tiwari said. When the suspect failed to give the correct pass code, my daughter realized the man was unsafe and swiftly rushed home and the accused fled, he added.

Tiwari said that on Tuesday, 2.24 pm, the school bus stopped at the local bus stand and his daughter got down along with other students. “While the group moved towards the society’s temporary gate, she fell behind. A suspect, aged around 40 years, approached her and said her mother was waiting somewhere away from the society and that she should accompany him,” Tiwari said.

When the class-5 student asked the man to share the pass code given by her mother, the suspect was puzzled and said he did not know. “My daughter realised that the man was lying, and she quickly got inside the gate,” he said, adding that the suspect also fled the spot.

Tiwari’s daughter shared her ordeal with her father on Tuesday evening when he was watching the news. “We checked the CCTC footage and found that spot is not covered in camera,” Tiwari said. He then filed a complaint in the Bisrakh police station.

Rajeev Kumar, Circle Officer 3, Greater Noida, confirmed that the Bisrakh police have received a complaint. “A police team visited the society and procured the CCTV footage. We are investigating the matter to arrest the suspect,” he said.

Alarmed by the incident, the society’s maintenance department shut the temporary door on Wednesday evening. Society’s facility manager Abhinav Gupta said his department is taking all measures possible to keep the residents safe. “We have provided the CCTV footage camera to the police. We are taking all measures to ensure safety of residents,” he said, without elaborating on the security arrangements.

Anupam Mishra, another resident of Supertech Eco Village 1, said, “The area outside the society is mostly encroached upon by vendors. Some people also drink outside in the evening and create a ruckus. We have demanded that the police improve patrolling in the area,” he said.