Greater Noida: Wanted criminal arrested for robbing ex-armyman’s SUV

Feb 12, 2020
Police on Tuesday night arrested a criminal involved in allegedly stealing the SUV of retired Colonel in Beta 2 area on January 26. The suspect is Dadri-resident Rajiv (25). He suffered a bullet injury on his right leg during a shoot-out with the police.

Greater Noida deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Kumar Singh said that on January 26, three car-borne criminals robbed a Mahindra Scorpio from Colonel (retd) Atul Pratap Singh near AWHO society.

The incident occurred around 9.30pm, when he was returning home with his daughter. The victims were around 500 metres from their society when the suspects overtook their SUV and waylaid them. The criminals snatched the SUV at gunpoint and fled. An FIR in the matter was filed at the Sector Beta 2 police station.

Singh said that the Greater Noida police arrested Arjun last week and recovered the stolen SUV. “Two accomplices–Sachin and Rohit–managed to escape. On Tuesday night, Sector Beta 2 police received information about Rohit’s movement on a Royal Enfield bike. The police team signalled him to stop for checking, but he opened fire and tried to escape. The police chased him and fired in retaliation injuring his leg,” the DCP said.

The police recovered a countrymade pistol and a live cartridge from him. The bike was stolen and had no registration number plate. Gautam Budh Nagar Police had announced ₹25,000 reward on his arrest.

“He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search for the arrest of his accomplices,” he said.

