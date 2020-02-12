e-paper
Home / Cities / Green belt encroachment: Zonal in-charge to collect penalties

Green belt encroachment: Zonal in-charge to collect penalties

cities Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation commissioner has issued a notice to the zonal in-charge of Vasundhara, giving him two days to collect penalty from encroachers, else his suspension will be recommended to the state government.

The letter by the municipal commissioner came after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) summoned the municipal commissioner and an executive engineer before it in connection with a petition over encroachment of green belts in Kaushambi.

The petition was filed last year by Shariq Abbas Zaidi, lawyer and Kaushambi resident, who contended that several business establishments, a mall and a hospital had encroached upon the green belt areas in Kaushambi. It had also appointed a court commissioner who surveyed the area and submitted a report to the tribunal on September 5, 2019.

In its order in December 2019, the tribunal directed the removal of encroachments and later the corporation submitted a status report. The tribunal during the hearing on February 3 observed that the report submitted by the corporation lacks clarity. It said there was no compliance to its orders, and, also, no action was taken against the violators.

“I have issued a letter to the zonal in-charge and asked him to realise the penalty for which he had sent notices. As per latest information, two defaulters have paid up while a third is likely to pay by Thursday. We will take action if the compliances directed by the tribunal are not taken up immediately,” Dinesh Chandra, municipal commissioner, said.

The corporation, in October 2019, had penalties totalling ₹12 lakh against four business establishments in Kaushambi.

cities