‘Green’ Ganesh-Lakshmi sets US-bound for Diwali

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:36 IST

Made by rural Prayagraj women, these idols are fetching them recognition and money

Environmental consciousness is certainly on the rise, and why should women of rural Prayagraj be any different? They have made biodegradable idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi to help Indian expats in the North Carolina State University, US, celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner.

In the effort being coordinated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) office, New Delhi, 1,500 sets of chic and eco-friendly idols made using an interesting mix of cow dung and lac (Kerria lacca), are being crafted by a team of specially trained rural women.

The entire initiative is being undertaken under the supervision of experts from Prayagraj-based Bioved Research Institute of Agriculture and Technology (BRIAT).

“Brought to life by around two dozen rural, illiterate women, using skills and support provided by Bioved Krishi Prodyogiki Gram set up in village Mohrab of Kaudihar block (some 33 km West of Prayagraj city), these idols are now ready to be dispatched,” said BRIAT director and Bioved Krishi Prodyogiki Gram founder Brijesh K Dwivedi.

Dwivedi said that it took around two weeks for the 1,500 pairs of idols to be readied and are being supplied at a cost of Rs 120 per pair, which would benefit rural women who have made them. “Each woman artisan gets Rs 30 for each set sold,” he said. On an average, each woman makes Rs 4,500 – Rs 6,000 per month, when a variety of products using the mixture are sold.

“These idols are prepared using sun-dried cow dung mixed with naturally grown lac, which has known adhesive properties. The mixture is then used to hand-craft idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi. Finally, these idols get a coat of eco-friendly colour and are ready,” said Manju Pandey, a woman artisan.

Hailing from Sirawa village of Holagarh development block of Prayagraj, Manju said that it took three months of training to learn the art of making the special mixture and then transforming that into idols and other gift items.

Her fellow artisan, Kiran, of Purabnara village of Holagarh, said that learning the craft and being able to earn money has earned her, as also other women involved in the initiative, a lot of respect at home and in society.

Dwivedi said that the initial demand for idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi was for a whopping 2.5 lakh sets. “But we had to turn it down owing to a lack of adequate preparation time and also due to the absence of tools required to meet such a huge order. But for next year, we are planning to secure an export licence needed to directly supply our products overseas, and then supply the 2.5 lakh sets to the US. These idols can then easily be buried in gardens, flower pots etc after use and they would then work as bio-fertilisers,” he added.

Corporate clientele

These ‘green’ biodegradable products like gift items and ‘diyas’ made by Prayagraj rural women are also finding takers among the corporate houses. “This year we have supplied 100 sets of ‘diyas’, each having 21 such lamps to Accenture, Noida, to be given as Diwali gifts to clients,” said BRIAT director Brijesh K Dwivedi.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 18:36 IST