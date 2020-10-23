e-paper
Grenade attack in J&K’s Poonch: 2 suspects picked up, no firm clues yet

Suspected terrorists had hurled a grenade at a police vehicle at Kalai in Poonch district late Thursday

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir, Oct 18 (ANI): Security personnel stand guard as Terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces in Tral of Pulwama on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Police have picked up two suspects in connection with the abortive bid by suspected terrorists to attack a police patrol vehicle with a grenade in Poonch district of J&K late Thursday, but have not been able to get any firm clues about the unidentified attackers.

Suspected terrorists had hurled a grenade at a police vehicle at Kalai in Poonch district late Thursday. Poonch district SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “A grenade was hurled at a police vehicle in the Kalai bridge area in Poonch district on Thursday night. However, it did not explode and there was no harm done.”

“We have picked up two suspects for questioning but no firm clues have emerged so far,” he added.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area, he added.

Of late, there have been attempts by Pakistan and its sleeper cells to fuel terrorism in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Pakistan has been trying to push arms and drugs in the two districts, according to authorities. However, security forces said they have been able to foil such attempts.

