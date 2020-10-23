e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Poonch district SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said it did not explode and there was no harm done

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:25 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Poonch
Of late, there have been attempts by Pakistan and its sleeper cells to fuel terrorism in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Pakistan has been trying to push arms and drugs in the two districts, according to authorities.
Of late, there have been attempts by Pakistan and its sleeper cells to fuel terrorism in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Pakistan has been trying to push arms and drugs in the two districts, according to authorities.(REUTERS File)
         

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at a police vehicle at Kalia in Poonch district late Thursday.

Poonch district SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “A grenade was hurled at a police vehicle in the Kalai bridge area in Poonch district on Thursday night. However, it did not explode and there was no harm done.”

Security has been tightened in the area after the grenade attack and investigations have been initiated, he added.

Of late, there have been attempts by Pakistan and its sleeper cells to fuel terrorism in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Pakistan has been trying to push arms and drugs in the two districts, according to authorities.

However, security forces said they have been able to foil such attempts.

tags
top news
Mumbai mall fire: 2 firemen injured, 3500 people evacuated from nearby building
Mumbai mall fire: 2 firemen injured, 3500 people evacuated from nearby building
Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
US polls 2020: Trump, Biden spar on Covid-19, racial tension in last debate
US polls 2020: Trump, Biden spar on Covid-19, racial tension in last debate
NIA charge sheet alleges Bitcoins used by IS operatives to fund terror activity
NIA charge sheet alleges Bitcoins used by IS operatives to fund terror activity
Military will be distributing vaccine, says Trump, announcement in weeks
Military will be distributing vaccine, says Trump, announcement in weeks
US case Covid-19 trajectory surpasses India’s
US case Covid-19 trajectory surpasses India’s
Why is everyone promising jobs in Bihar elections?
Why is everyone promising jobs in Bihar elections?
US Presidential Debate: Trump’s vaccine claim Vs Biden’s ‘no plan’ counter
US Presidential Debate: Trump’s vaccine claim Vs Biden’s ‘no plan’ counter
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In