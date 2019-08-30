Gritty woman saves son from clutches of kidnapper in Landran

cities

A brave mother took on a man to save her two-year-old son from being kidnapped in a busy market in Landran on Thursday.

The accused, whose identification is still not established, as police claim he is under the influence of drugs, was caught by the public in Landran market after noticing the woman’s struggle, and handed over to the police.

The woman, Anu, resident of Landran, told the police that she visited the market to buy medicines as her son, Armaan, was feeling sick.

While she was waiting for her purchase at the chemist shop, a man snatched her son from her arms and ran towards a car parked nearby.

Raising the alarm, Anu attacked the man and tried to pull her son back. Hearing her cries for help, passers-by rushed to her aid, and pulled the accused out of the car by his hair.

While initially the crowd thought it was a fight between a couple, they soon understood the boy was being kidnapped. As onlookers thrashed the accused, his accomplice managed to speed away in the car.

The accused was beaten up with sticks and shoes, causing him multiple injuries, before someone from the crowd informed the police.

Acting on Anu’s complaint, police have booked the accused under Sections 362 (abduction) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station.

