Grocery, veggie shops in Kalyan-Dombivli to shut after 5pm

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:31 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Kalyan police announced that all shops in Kalyan and Dombivli will be shut after 5pm from Monday. Grocery stores, vegetable shops, fruits shops, which were earlier allowed to open till night, will be shut after 5pm. Only medical shops, clinics and hospitals will be allowed to remain open 24x7. On Monday, the police conveyed this to residents by making announcements across Kalyan and Dombivli. “We learnt that several places become crowded in the evening. Shopkeepers will face action if they are found keeping shops open after 5pm,” said AH Pawar, senior inspector, Khadakpada police station.

