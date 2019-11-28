e-paper
Gunrunner held with 20 automatic pistols, 100 bullets

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man and recovered 20 automatic pistols and 100 bullets that he had allegedly brought to Delhi from Madhya Pradesh to allegedly supply to criminal groups in Delhi-NCR.

Police said the pistols were bought by the man for ₹6,000- 8,000 and were sold for at least ₹15,000 each. The bullets that cost him ₹150 per piece were sold for as much as ₹300 per piece, police said.

Police identified the man as Raju Deshi,25, of Maharashtra who is presently living in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) PS Kushwah said they received information that an illegal firearms supplier would come to Delhi to hand over a cache of weapons and ammunitions to some criminals gangs.

“On receiving information that Deshi would come near Akshadrdham temple, our team laid a trap for him.As soon as he was spotted, we apprehended him. On frisking him, we recovered 20 pistols of .32 bore and 100 live cartridges,” Kushwah said.

The DCP said Deshi, who is a school dropout, told them that he had started working as a deliveryman for a gang of illegal firearms manufacturers in Madhya Pradesh and later started supplying ammunitions directly. “He said he used to procure pistols for a price of ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 and sell them for ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per gun. He said the cartridge were sold for ₹250-300 after being procured for ₹150-175,” the officer said.

Police said they are interrogating the man to trace his links and identify his contacts in the city.

