Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Gurdas Maan shown black flags in Amritsar

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Punjab singer Gurdas Maan was shown black flags on Saturday by the members of Sikh organisations during a function at Tehsilpura locality where he had gone to inaugurate a gate named after late Bhagat Puran Singh Pingalwara.

The legendary singer had courted controversy in September after he supported the idea of ‘one nation, one language’ for the country in a radio talk-show in Canada.

Peeved over his remark, 15 to 20 representatives of Jatha Himmat-e-Khalsa, Jatha Sirlath Khalsa, Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee and Sikh Youth Federation Bhindranwala turned up at the venue and showed black flags to the singer.

The security was beefed up by the police in view of the demonstration. The protesters intensified the sloganeering as soon as Maan arrived at the venue. He was welcomed by Bibi Inderjit Kaur, chairperson of Bhagat Puran Singh Pingalwara Charitable Society.

However, he appeared unfazed by sloganeering and cut a cake to celebrate his birthday at Pingalwara in presence of Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu. “Let them do this. It does not bother me. I am not here to seek vote,” said Maan when asked by media about the protest against him.

Pertinently the function was organised by Sourabh Madaan Mitthu, chief organiser of the Dussehra event during which the Amritsar train tragedy had taken place took in which 61 revelers were mowed down in 2018.

As per the plaque installed on the gate of the venue, MLA from Amritsar (east) Navjot Singh Sidhu was to inaugurate the gate along with Maan but former chose to skip the function.

