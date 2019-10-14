Gurdas Mann show cancelled in Zirakpur

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 01:19 IST

Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, who recently courted controversy over his ‘One nation, One language’ statement, had cancel his appearance at a show that was to take place on Zirakpur-Ambala road on Sunday after the organisers received threats.

Organiser Navaldeep Singh said, “We had planned a two-day event and Maan was to perform on the second day. But on the first day, some unidentified persons came and created a ruckus and threatened us against holding the show. Fearing any law and order problem, we decided to call off the show.”

Singh said that despite the massive security deployment, they decided to play it safe. “We didn’t want to take any risk as we were expecting a huge crowd and did not want any untoward incident,” he said.

He said they were planning to lodge a complaint with the police. “But later we withdrew the plan to avoid more controversy,” he said.

Punjabi singers like Gurnaam Bhullar and Jenny Johal were also scheduled to perform on Sunday along with Maan.

What is the controversy?

Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan has found himself in the midst of a controversy after he came out in support of the ‘One nation, one language’ idea. The singer has been facing the criticism from the Punjabis and Punjabi diaspora. Last week, during a radio show in Canada, Maan had said that there was no harm in having Hindi as one common language in the entire country. He said: “When we listen to Hindi music, watch films and read Hindi literature, then there is nothing wrong in accepting Hindi.” A couple of Sikhs held placards during his live show at Abbotsford BC Canada.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 01:19 IST