Gurugram: 34-year-old woman dies after falling from 13th floor balcony; husband booked for murder

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:15 IST

A 34-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the balcony of her 13th floor house at a condominium in Sector 37C on Monday morning. The police have booked her husband on the charge of murder after the woman’s brother alleged that her husband pushed her from the balcony over growing marital discord.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8am. The deceased worked at a private company in the city.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the victim’s husband, daughter and her parents-in-law were in the house at the time of the incident.

“The police received information of the incident around 8.50am, following which a team rushed to the spot. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. No note was recovered from the house,” said the official.

The police said the woman was a native of Mahendragarh and got married nine years ago. Her husband also works at a private company.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer, Sector 10A police station, said that the woman’s brother alleged in his statement to the police that she had been murdered.

“The deceased woman’s brother said that her husband had pushed her from the balcony and that he had been harassing her for some time over issues related to dowry. He also alleged that her husband used to assault her repeatedly and threatened her,” said Kumar.

The woman’s husband is yet to be arrested and the police are verifying the allegations, the officials said.

A case was registered against the woman’s husband under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 10A police station on Monday. The autopsy of woman’s body would be conducted on Tuesday, said the police.