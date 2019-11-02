Gurugram: Air quality improves from Friday, but dips again after evening drizzle

cities

Gurugram On Saturday, the air quality in the city improved slightly during the day to ‘very poor’ category, with a reading of 364 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin released at 4.30pm. However, it deteriorated again in the evening despite a light drizzle in some parts. Around 5pm, a thick haze engulfed the city, blocking out all light, as the AQI touched 435 (severe). It further deteriorated to 463 at 6pm and 500 at 7pm, as per the CPCB data.

On Friday, the city’s air had entered the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season, recording a reading of 469 on the AQI scale at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the trace precipitation in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday evening was a result of a western disturbance. “A western disturbance is also expected to trigger strong surface winds that can flush out some pollutants,” an IMD official said.

However, during the evening, strong surface winds, blowing at a speed of around seven to eight kilometres per hour, didn’t result in the dispersal of particles and instead, led to a rise in pollution levels, air quality experts said.

“The surface winds led the dust from the ground to rise up and mix in the atmosphere. Hopefully, the particles are likely to settle due to the wind by tomorrow and there could be a slight relief from the pollution,” said Sachin Panwar, an air quality expert.

Gurugram’s AQI on Friday, as per the CPCB bulletin, was the lowest among all NCR cities. Delhi recorded an AQI of 399 (very poor), while all other NCR cities had ‘severe’ air quality.

According to System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research (Safar), the Union government’s pollution forecasting wing, the share of pollutants from stubble fires in the region’s air reduced by 17% on Saturday. Stubble smoke contribution was 46% on Friday.

The pollution is likely to drop to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday and to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category by Monday due to the drop in fire count and a change in the direction of the wind from north-westerly to northern, as per the Safar forecast.

