Gurugram deputy commissioner to go live on Facebook at 8pm daily to answer lockdown, coronavirus queries

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:15 IST

Gurugram: To reach out to residents of the city who have questions on the Covid-19 outbreak or the lockdown imposed in the state, Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri will answer citizens’ questions on Facebook at 8pm every day.

In a statement released by the district administration, Khatri said considering the current scenario it is important for the administration to connect with the people, address their fears and help calm the panic. “In the era of technology, Facebook Live is the easiest and a direct way to reach out to the masses,” said Khatri. During the live session he will inform viewers about steps taken by the state government for the containment and management of Covid-19 outbreak, as well as answer questions asked by the viewers.

Officials say the district administration has been receiving calls on its helpline numbers and questions on its social media platforms each day with queries. To address these, an operation emergency centre has also been set up at the Mini Secretariat’s Saral centre, which will collect all information related to coronavirus. Citizens can reach out to the team on the toll-free number 1950.