Gurugram: HSVP to resume auctions for residential plots from next month

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:33 IST

Gurugram: In a welcome move, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is likely to restart the auction of residential plots from the middle of next month. The HSVP Gurugram has asked the three estate officers – two in the city and one in Rewari – to share details of plots in estate office 1 and 2 and Rewari, which are without any encumbrance and can be handed over to buyers.

A committee has also been formulated by the authority, to be headed by Jitender Yadav, the HSVP Gurugram administrator, which shall scrutinise these plots and approve for auction. It is expected that around 120 plots would be put for auction initially.

The authority stopped the online auction of residential plots two years ago due to legal issues and now plans to restart the process so that land available for sale can be monetised. Officials said the authority would also give an opportunity to home buyers to get plots in HSVP sectors across the city.

“I have asked the estate officers to initially submit a list of 40 plots each from their zones, which are clear of all encumbrances, so that the auction can be carried out. This will enable the authority to monetise its land which is presently not yielding any revenue, and also give an option to homebuyers to buy plots in a fair manner,” said Yadav.

Once the list of plots is submitted, a committee comprising HSVP officials, and DTP, Gurugram headed by the administrator, will verify the details of these plots and do onsite verification of the locations to ensure that legal titles are clear and properties are ready to be handed over to buyers. “We don’t want a situation where a buyer has paid the money but the plot in question is undergoing some legal issue and the handover gets stuck,” said Yadav.

Further, the administrator has asked officials to prepare a detailed list of all the residential plots owned by HSVP in three estates so that these can be physically verified and put on subsequent online auctions in coming months.

The authority has faced an acute financial crisis in the past two years on account of large cash outflows, which were paid as enhancements to land owners. It has also taken large loans from banks to pay this money and is trying to monetise its land assets and manage the cash crunch.