13 unauthorised colonies regularised in Gurugram

The Haryana urban local bodies department regularised 13 unauthorised colonies in the city under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday, which means that residents of these neighbourhoods will be eligible for municipal infrastructure and amenities, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. The 13 unauthorised colonies were regularised under the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Act, 2021. HT Image

According to Yashpal Yadav, director of the state urban local bodies department, the 13 colonies met the criteria for regularisation, and municipal corporations have been directed to take up development work and provide civic amenities. “The government has issued directions in this matter, and work on roads, water supply, sewage, and street lights will be carried out in these colonies. The most important thing is that they will be included in the planning process and development plans,” he said.

Prakash Puri, Peer Baba Colony, Ryan enclave, Saraswati enclave, NKV Farm, Bhoop Nagar, BK Enclave, Ganga Vihar and Sahib Kunj, Laxman Vihar extension, Surat Nagar Phase 1, Shyam Kunj, and Saraswati enclave extension part 1 near Khandsa, are the colonies that the department has regularised.

Yadav said regularisation will benefit thousands of residents living in these colonies by providing them with basic amenities and facilities from MCG. “Urban local bodies regularise the colonies under the policy that fall under the corporation’s jurisdiction, while those in controlled areas are regularised by DTCP (department of town and country planning),” he added.

Previously, three colonies were regularised under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation of Manesar.

The basic criteria fixed for the regularisation of these colonies under the Haryana management of civic amenities policy are three-metre-wide internal roads, an approach road measuring at least six metres in width, and commercial components in the colonies not exceeding 4%.

To be regularised, a colony must apply to either DTCP or a municipal body, which then sends it for scrutiny by a district-level scrutiny committee, which either recommends or rejects the regularisation.

According to Rakesh Rana, president of the Sai Kunj RWA (residents welfare assocation), the state government’s regularisation of these colonies will be a life-changing experience for the residents, who are struggling to repair roads, inadequate sewage and water networks. “Without government assistance, residents are left to fend for themselves, and the quality of life suffers due to a lack of facilities,” he said.

