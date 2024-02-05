 14-year-old girl gagged, killed on suspicion of theft in Gurugram - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Gurugram / 14-year-old girl gagged, killed on suspicion of theft in Gurugram

14-year-old girl gagged, killed on suspicion of theft in Gurugram

ByDebashish Karmakar
Feb 06, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The girl was murdered by her 42-year-old neighbour, according to the police. Her body was discovered in his flat

A 14-year-old girl was gagged and stabbed to death by her 42-year-old neighbour in Gurugram’s South City 1, police officers aware of the case said, adding that prima facie, the teenager was murdered because the assailant believed that she had stolen his mobile phone.

Kalyan India - February 03 2024_Pics : MLA Shoot on ex corporetor who is now working for shinde gut Saturday in India 03 2024 (Photo by Pramod Tambe ) (Representational image)
Kalyan India - February 03 2024_Pics : MLA Shoot on ex corporetor who is now working for shinde gut Saturday in India 03 2024 (Photo by Pramod Tambe ) (Representational image)

Police identified the girl as Rekha Thapa, who moved with her family to Gurugram from Nepal in 2019. Officers said the suspect, Raj Bahadur alias Raju, is also originally from Nepal and is currently absconding.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said crime branch teams are carrying out raids to arrest Bahadur.

The girl’s father, Gyanu Thapa, said he last saw Rekha when he left for work at 6.30pm on Sunday. Thapa works as housekeeping staff at a nightclub in Sector 29.

“At 9pm, when I was at work, I received a call from my friend who said that my daughter was missing…I immediately returned home and went to a nearby market to look for her. I also asked neighbours but none of them saw her leave the building,” he told HT.

While searching for Rekha, Thapa said his wife saw Bahadur’s flat unlocked and opened the door to find Rekha’s body lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

“A piece of cloth used for gagging her mouth and a knife were also lying nearby. The man who lived in the flat was missing. One of our neighbours immediately alerted the police,” Thapa said.

Thapa said that Bahadur had complained to him three months ago that Rekha had stolen his mobile phone. “My daughter denied stealing the phone. His phone was never found, but he held a grudge against my daughter since that day,” Thapa said.

Based on Thapa’s complaint, a first information report was registered against Bahadur at the Sector 40 police station on Monday under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“From the crime scene, it appears that the suspect murdered her in a fit of rage. Further things will become clear once he gets arrested,” Dahiya said.

Dr Deepak Mathur, the forensic wing in-charge of the Gurugram civil hospital, said a medical board conducted the autopsy. “Besides slitting her throat, she was stabbed at least six times in the chest and abdomen,” he said.

