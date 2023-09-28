Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death over alleged theft

A 26-year-old man was tied to a pole and beaten to death with sticks by a group of people on the suspicion of theft in Nand Nagri in northeast Delhi early on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. The 26-year-old deceased, Israr Wahid. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased man’s family alleged that he was killed for taking a banana from a Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Nand Nagri.However, the police did not confirm this.

The man, identified as Israr Wahid, worked as a daily wage labourer and lived in Sunder Nagri, around 500 metres from the crime spot.

Police said they registered a case at the Nand Nagri police station and have apprehended seven suspects, including a 17-year-old minor. All the suspects, according to the police, admitted to beating Wahid, presuming he was a thief.

The six apprehended suspects were identified as Kamal, 23, Manoj, 19, Mohd Yunus, 20, Kishan, 19, Pappu, 24, and Lucky, 19.

Meanwhile, police deployment in the area was shored up after the incident to snuff out communal tensions, said officers.

On Wednesday, a purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media showing a group of people beating Wahid, who is tied to a pole. He can be heard begging the suspects to let him off.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the incident took place around 5am. They were informed about the incident by Wahid’s father, Abdul Wahid, at 10.46pm on Tuesday.

Abdul Wahid, 60, told them he reached home around 6.30pm to find his injured son, with his four sisters by his side, lying outside their one-bedroom house and writhing in pain.

He was, however, still conscious at the time,

“His son told him that at around 5am in the morning, a few boys caught him near their house? in G4 Block because they thought he was a thief and tied him to a pole. They thrashed him with sticks for quite some time. Wahid identified some of the boys, who lived near their house, and informed his father,” Tirkey said.

A neighbour who spotted Wahid brought him home around 3pm. Wahid succumbed to his injuries at 7pm in fromt of his father and sisters.

His father informed the police and registered a complaint hours later. His body was then moved to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for a postmortem examination.

“A case of murder was registered,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

One of his sisters, Imrana, said, “He was badly beaten. He was bleeding from places and couldn’t even stand on his feet. All because he took a banana from Ganesh Chaturthi pandal? He was lying outside the house. We didn’t know what to do. Those who beat him up must be punished”.

Residents of the neighbourhood alleged that Wahid stole money and sweets from the pandal, and doused an earthen lamp in the process.

A resident of the area, who asked not to be named, said Wahid was caught when people saw him stealing money and sweets from the pandal.

“He came around 4.30am and stole cash and sweets, dousing the diya in the process. Men and boys who saw him caught hold of him and thrashed him. He was tied up because he had a knife,” the resident claimed.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!