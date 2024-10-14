17,877 metric tonne of millet procured from farmers in Gurugram district

The Gurugram district administration has procured 17,877.2 metric tonne of bajra millet from 7,293 local farmers through the Haryana Warehousing Corporation, deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said on Monday. Bajra, also known as pearl millet. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He added that the millet is being purchased at a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,625 per quintal at designated mandis in Sohna, Pataudi, and Farrukhnagar. The procurement numbers stand at 2,947.7 metric tonne from Farrukhnagar mandi, 2,974.5 metric tonne from Sohna mandi, and 11,955 metric tonne from Pataudi mandi.

“Help desks have been set up at all three locations where revenue officials, agricultural department staff, and marketing board employees are stationed to address any grievances to ensure a hassle-free experience for farmers. Adequate security measures have been put in place, with police personnel deployed to maintain law and order. Arrangements for drinking water, rest areas for farmers, continuous electricity supply, prompt payment for produce, and swift transportation of the millet have all been made,” said Yadav.

Vinay Yadav, district manager of the marketing board, said that essential services for farmers are in place according to government guidelines. “Apart from government procurement, commission agents (aadhatiyas) are also purchasing millet. The payments to the farmers are being made within 48 hours,” Yadav added. He also mentioned that 6,252 metric tonne of millet has already been lifted from mandis.