2 held for raping minor in car after abduction near Faridabad school

Two men were arrested from Chhansa in Faridabad on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in a moving car while she was on her way to school in Tigaon on Saturday, police said. An FIR against two unidentified men was registered at Tigaon police station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (File Photo)

The suspects were identified as Intezaar Khan, 25, of Chandpur, and Vikas Kumar, 19, of Gharora — both villages located in Chhansa. According to investigators, the duo fled to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after the alleged crime but returned to Faridabad due to sustained police pressure and raids on their families. Crime branch officers arrested them soon after their return, police said.

Rajkumar Walia, deputy commissioner of police (Ballabgarh), said Khan is the prime accused. “He had raped the 14-year-old girl after dragging her inside his Hyundai Accent car near her school at around 7.45am on Saturday,” said Walia.

Khan is also an accused in a robbery and a kidnapping-for-ransom case in Bulandshahr, police said. “He had brought the child to Faridabad. He was shot in the leg by UP police in his attempt to flee in Bulandshahr after getting caught in the kidnapping case,” said Walia.

Walia added that Khan, who works as a JCB (earthmover) operator, raped the girl on the rear seat of the car while Kumar drove it to a secluded area. “The car has also been recovered. Forensic experts are examining it to collect evidence,” he said.

The victim, a class 9 student of a government senior secondary school in Tigaon, had left home for school around 7.30am on Saturday. Police said the suspects intercepted her near the school gate, dragged her into the car, and drove her to an undisclosed location where they allegedly raped her.

Investigators said Khan dropped the girl back near Tigaon at around 2.30pm the same day and fled. The girl managed to return home and informed her mother, following which her parents accompanied her to the police station on Sunday.

