2 including toll plaza staff killed in road accident on KMP e-way

Gurugram: Two people, including an employee of the toll plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, died after they were hit by a speeding car on the stretch on Sunday night, police said. Investigators said that the stretch of the expressway where the accident took place was dark and probably the car driver, who was speeding, may not have seen them. (Representational image)

The men were taking a stroll and had moved at least one kilometre ahead of the plaza when the accident took place at about 11pm, police officials aware of the matter said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Investigators said that the stretch of the expressway where the accident took place was dark and probably the car driver, who was speeding, may not have seen them.

They said the deceased were identified as 26-year-old Sonbir Singh, who hailed from Agra and worked as an electrician at the toll plaza while the other was his 21-year-old friend Jaikishan Sahni from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, Sahni was a crane operator of another private firm working for NHAI at the plaza.

Station house officer of the Farrukhnagar police station, Inspector Anil Kumar, said that the duo had suffered multiple fractures and severe head injuries resulting in their death at the spot.

“Both kept lying in a pool of blood on the e-way for at least 40 minutes in the dark. Officials in a slow-moving highway patrolling vehicle were the first to spot them at about 11.40pm and alerted us and the medical team,” he said.

The SHO said both the victims were taken to the government hospital in Sector-10 but were declared dead on arrival.

“Incidentally, the registration plate of the car had come off due to the impact and it was found near the bodies. It was found that the car was a Tata Nexon registered in Yamuna Nagar. We will arrest the driver soon after tracing its owner,” Kumar said.

Based on the complaint of toll plaza employee Deepak Kumar, a FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday.