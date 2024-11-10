2 killed, 2 injured on F’bad-Ggm road as car rams stationary truck

Two men died and two others were severely injured when their car rear-ended a stationary trailer truck on the Faridabad-Gurugram road near the Bandhwari dumping yard in the early hours of Saturday. The accident occurred around 2.30am as they were travelling from Faridabad to Gurugram, according to police. Two men died and two others were severely injured when their car rear-ended a stationary trailer truck on the Faridabad-Gurugram road near the Bandhwari dumping yard in the early hours of Saturday. (Representational Image)

The incident took place when the car, a Volkswagen Polo driven by 30-year-old Rahul Kumar, attempted to overtake another vehicle from the left. The trailer truck, occupying most of the Gurugram-bound lane, was parked without any hazard lights, or reflectors, which possibly caused the driver to miss it in the dark, police said. The crash was so severe that the car’s front was completely wrecked, officers said.

Inspector Rajesh Bagri, the station house officer at DLF Phase I police station, said both deceased, Rahul and his brother, Kuldeep Kumar, 26, were residents of SGM Nagar, Faridabad. “The injured men were Rahul’s cousin Rajat, 27, and their friend Satender, 25,” Bagri added. Rajat had asked Rahul to travel to Gurugram for work that night, he added. Both injured men, residents of AC Nagar in Faridabad, sustained multiple fractures and are undergoing treatment at BK Civil Hospital, Faridabad.

Local villagers at the spot reported hearing a loud crash and quickly notified the Bandhwari toll plaza, about a kilometre from the scene, police said. Mohit Bhardwaj, corridor control manager at Bandhwari toll plaza, said, “The paramedics found the two in the front dead after reaching the spot. The two passengers in the back were badly injured but conscious.” All four were transported to BK Civil Hospital, which was the nearest medical facility.

Police believe the trailer driver, likely resting in the vehicle when the accident occurred, fled the scene with the truck soon after the crash. Based on a statement from Rajat, the surviving cousin, an FIR was filed against the unidentified driver under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 285 (obstructing a public way), at DLF Phase-I police station on Saturday. Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and the suspect, police said.