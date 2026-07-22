2 killed, woman injured in Dwarka E-way crash near Gurugram’s Sector 99

Two men were killed and a woman was injured after their Hyundai i10 rammed a truck on the Dwarka Expressway near Pareena Society in Sector 99, police said on Tuesday. Police suspect the truck suddenly changed lanes and slowed down, leaving the driver with no time to avoid the collision. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Dipank Malik, 20, a resident of Vani Vihar, and Saksham Sachdeva, 22, a resident of Vijay Vihar in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. Pragati Vashishth, 20, who lives in Vani Vihar, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Police said the accident took place between 4.30am and 5am on Monday when the trio were returning home after watching the FIFA World Cup final at a club on Sohna Road in Gurugram. Saksham was driving the car.

A senior police officer said, “According to eyewitnesses, a truck was moving ahead of the car in a different lane. It suddenly changed lanes, came in front of the car, and slowed down. Due to the short distance between both the vehicles, Saksham was left with no time to slow down and ended up ramming the truck.”

Investigators said the truck driver fled the spot without helping the trio, who were trapped inside the mangled car. Police said commuters alerted them, after which police teams and ambulances reached the spot.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Dipank and Saksham had lost consciousness. “The duo was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Pragati was rushed to a private hospital in Dwarka Sector 18 and is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is stable now,” he said.