20% of commercial LPG supply to be kept aside for hospitals, colleges

Authorities in Gurugram and Faridabad have begun prioritising LPG cylinder supplies for hospitals and educational institutions, setting aside 20% of daily commercial LPG consumption for essential services, officials from the districts’ food and supplies departments said on Thursday. According to officials, a five-member committee, headed by the deputy commissioners in both districts, has been formed to oversee the allocation. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, a five-member committee, headed by the deputy commissioners in both districts, has been formed to oversee the allocation.

Last week, the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department directed all 22 districts in the state to allocate commercial LPG cylinders to colleges with hostel facilities, health institutions admitting patients, and public functions such as marriages.

“Following the orders, the deputy commissioners have begun holding stock of the reserves and may issue orders to allot LPG cylinders in emergency cases as well,” a senior official from the Gurugram’s food and supplies department said, requesting anonymity.

Ashok Kumar, the district’s food supplies controller, said 20% of LPG stocks meant for around 9,000 commercial establishments will be reserved for hospitals and educational institutions. “The move is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted services at critical services. The committee is taking regular meetings for reviewing stock and demand, allocating diversions,” Kumar said.

He added that priority allotments will depend on stock availability. “The member secretary of the committee will coordinate with local officers of oil marketing companies to ensure availability of 20% LPG gas stock,” the official said.

According to a letter issued by Haryana’s additional chief secretary, Dr Raja Shekhar Vundru, on March 14, the committee comprises the superintendent of police, chief medical officer, district education officer and district food and supplies controller, along with the deputy commissioner.

In Faridabad, district food and supplies controller Kavita said 20% of LPG reserves from the 6,700 active commercial connections are being set aside. “We’ll set aside a guaranteed portion of LPG every day, closely monitor it, and give priority to hospitals to prevent any shortages,” she said.

A senior district administration official said four emergency numbers for different gas agencies have been issued to report complaints and additional bookings in procuring gas. “The issues reported at hospitals and educational institutions will be prioritised and resolved in a timely manner,” the official added.

The numbers for complaints are 1800-22-4344 (Bharat Gas) and 1800-2333-555 (Indane/HP Gas), customers can do additional bookings on 8927225667 and 7588888824.