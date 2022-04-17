22 arrested in job fraud case worth ₹1.25 crore in Gurugram
Police on Thursday arrested 22 employees of a call centre from Udyog Vihar Phase 5 for allegedly duping at least 1,000 people in the last eight months and making more than ₹1.25 crore on the pretext of offering jobs and facilitating their placement in multiple companies.
Police said they received a tip-off following which they raided the call centre and caught the employees making calls and duping people.
Police said six partners had been running the call centre in Udyog Vihar’s Phase 5 since September last year. Two of the owners, identified as Sonu of Hans Enclave near Rajiv Chowk and Raj (both identified by their first names) from Delhi, who were present at the call centre at the time of the raid were arrested along with the manager Durgesh.
Police said Sonu’s brother Sanjay (identified by his first name) was the kingpin and had been arrested several times in the past in job fraud cases. Four cases were registered against the two brothers in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Gujarat and West Bengal. The remaining partners are yet to be arrested, said police.
Police allegedly recovered 27 mobile phones, 21 CPUs, one laptop and ₹38,000 cash from their possession and three suspects were taken on four-days police remand. The remaining suspects were granted bail on Friday after being produced before court, said police.
Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, police said the suspects ran a placement agency and used to call victims, claiming to be representatives of prominent companies and agencies. They had also placed advertisements on several online job portals and asked victims to transfer money to process their job requests and other related expenses. Their website claimed that they had placed more than 18,500 people since September last year, said police.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said after they received a tip off on Thursday, they formed a team and raided the call centre. “When the team reached there, they saw the executives making calls and discussing job openings with the applicants. They were asking them to pay a processing fee and registration charges after confirming to them that they had been finalised for the position,” he said.
During questioning, the suspects revealed that they charged a registration fee of ₹6,500, then charged an additional ₹28,000 for document verification. After receiving these two payments, they demanded ₹89,000 as commission. They allegedly duped a candidate of ₹10 lakh, said police.
Sangwan said the employees had also sent scanned copy of offer letters and the victims too signed an agreement for the position offered to them. “However, after receiving the contract, when the victims contacted the company whose offer letter they received, they were told that there were no such openings and that they had been duped,” he said.
Police said the suspects also created several fake email ids and domain of the companies to dupe their victims.
Police said they had received several complaints from people living in different states. Astha Modi, deputy commissioner of police, headquarters, said police begun trailing this gang after they received information. “The gang operated in an organised manner and had different people performing different tasks, such as making calls, preparing offer letters, sending job profiles, creating bank accounts with fake documentation and withdrawing the cash. They had opened more than 10 bank accounts on different names,” she said.
Police said there are five more members in the gang, who will be arrested soon.
Modi said that in view of the increasing cyber crime cases, people need to be more aware on social media and internet. “Whenever anyone surfs the internet, they should first check all facts and whether the site has credibility. The fine print should be read and cross-checking must be done before submitting any documents. OTP and bank details must never be shared. In case anyone has been duped, they must contact the cyber fraud helpline number 1930 immediately and report their case,” she said.
-
Chandigarh man buys ₹15.4 lakh fancy number for ₹71,000 Activa
An advertising professional residing in Sector 23, 42, Brij Mohan, caused a sensation after he walked away with the fancy number CH01- CJ-0001, which he plans to use his Honda Activa two-wheeler, after paying a whopping ₹15.44 lakh. Interestingly, the Activa cost him merely ₹71,000. When contacted, Mohan revealed that this is his first fancy number. The reserve price for these numbers was ₹30,000.
-
Residents pool in money to repair Fresco Apartments in Gurugram’s Sector 50
Rattled by the collapse of multiple floors at the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram Sector 109 on February 10, residents of Fresco Apartments in Sector 50, where chunks of bricks and plaster are allegedly falling from the building, have taken it upon themselves to collect money and get the facade repaired to avoid meeting a similar fate. Each of the homebuyers paid between ₹50 lakh to ₹80 lakh for the flats.
-
3 new Covid cases in Chandigarh, none in Mohali, Panchkula
While Mohali and Panchkula did not report any new Covid case in the last 24 hours, Chandigarh logged three new cases, health officials said on Saturday. No fatality has come to fore from any of the three jurisdictions. On Friday, the tricity had six new infections. The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 11, 40 and Dadumajra. Chandigarh is now left with 22 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali six.
-
Two killed in hit-and-run accidents in Mohali, Panchkula
Two persons were killed in separate hit-and-run incidents in the tricity. In the first incident, a man in Neeraj, who worked at a private firm's early 30s was killed after a speeding motorcycle rammed into his bike near Kheri village on Friday night. Mishap on Kharar flyover In the second incident, which took place in the wee hours of Saturday, a 19-year-old woman died after an SUV rammed into the Alto she was travelling in.
-
Man electrocuted at Haryana power minister’s residence
An employee of the Haryana public works department (PWD) was electrocuted to death while working at the residence of Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Saturday. As per the police, an electrician who hailed from Mauli Jagran, 32, Rajesh Kumar, was a contractual employee. He had gone to fix a cooler at Chautala's house in Sector 3 on Saturday when he was electrocuted.
