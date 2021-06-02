27-year-old inmate of Bhondsi jail severely injured in attack by five

A 27-year-old undertrial inmate of Bhondsi jail suffered severe injuries after being attacked by five other inmates with a sharp-edged window grill on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The victim, Leon alias Little, said in his statement that he was going towards the canteen at 10.50am when the five inmates caught hold of him and started assaulting him. Leon, who is under trial for robbery and kidnapping, did not give any reason for the assault. He suffered injuries across his body, including his head, and was taken to Civil Hospital for treatment, the police said.

Five inmates, Mahampal (24), Bharat (23), Vijay (21), Mohit Jha (24) and Rahul alias Badshah (25) of Rewari and Bilaspur, were booked. They are facing trial for murder cases, said police.

Charan Singh, the deputy superintendent of police, said that the victim and the other group were lodged in different barracks. “Our warder alerted us, intervened and rescued Leon. He suffered internal injuries and was facing difficulty in walking. He was referred to Civil Hospital,” he said.

A case under sections 323 (assault), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or mean), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object,) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhondsi police station on Tuesday.

Singh said they are investigating the case to ascertain the motive behind the attack. “Leon has been lodged in jail since May and had no personal enmity with anyone. He is suspecting the role of an outsider but we are yet to check the facts,” he said.