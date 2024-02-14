A car driver has been allegedly assaulted by three people at Ghamroz toll plaza as he failed to give quick passage to the suspects, who were behind him in the lane, following a technical glitch in the reading of FASTag on his vehicle. The three suspects have been booked, police officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. 3 booked for assaulting man at Ghamroz toll plaza

The incident took place at 9 pm on Monday when the victim, Satish Kumar, was going to IGI airport in Delhi to pick up a passenger who is from Palwal, they added.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Police said the toll tax could not be automatically deducted from the FASTag on Kumar’s car, following which the employee at the toll window asked him to reverse his car and wait for manual tax collection.

While Kumar was reversing his car, the driver of the other vehicle behind him honked, asking him to move ahead quickly.

A senior police official said that three suspects then came out of the car and approached Kumar.

“The suspects dragged Kumar out of the car and assaulted him,” he said, adding that the toll plaza employees intervened and rescued Kumar.

He added that the suspect later fled from the spot.

Kumar sustained several bruises and cuts on his neck and face and left for the hospital from there.

Inspector Mahender Kumar, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said the identities of all the suspects were ascertained. “They were traced with help of the CCTV camera footage of the plaza and will be arrested soon,” he added.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (causing damage to the amount of ₹50 and above) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Monday.