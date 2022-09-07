3 buses, 40 water tankers gutted in fire in Gurugram

Three buses and around 40 plastic water tankers were gutted after a fire broke out in a warehouse near CRPF Chowk on Sheetla Mata Road on Tuesday morning, officials of the fire department said, adding no injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials said the fire department received a call around 11.45am informing them of a fire at the warehouse. Two fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot.

“Upon reaching the spot, we realised that three buses in an adjoining garage had also caught fire and we called three more fire tenders to the spot. We were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby shanties,” Dinesh Yadav, fire officer, Gurugram fire department, said.

Officials said that one more fire tender had be called later. It took six fire tenders around 30 minutes to control the blaze and around an hour to douse it.

“The dousing operations had to be divvied up. Some fire tenders were used to douse the buses on fire, and the others to douse the plastic tankers in the warehouse,” said Yadav.

Fire department officials said the fire broke out around 11.15am, and they suspect thatone of the plastic tankers initially caught fire, which then quickly spread.

According to officials, at least 10 buses were parked in the adjoining garage when the fire broke out, and employees of the garage quickly drove most of the vehicles away.

“The three buses that caught fire had not been used for over a year and they were being dismantled for spare parts. In one bus, the engine had been removed and in the others, the tyres had been removed. Hence, the garage employees were not able to move them,” Kumar said.

The smoke emitting from the fire could be seen as far as 4km away, said fire department officials.