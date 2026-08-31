At least three people were critically injured after a mob of around 30 men allegedly barged into a warehouse in Farrukhnagar and assaulted the owner and workers with sticks on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. 3 critically injured as mob of 30 ‘attacks warehouse in Farrukhnagar,’ 11 held

The injured included the warehouse owner and two workers, police said. They suffered deep wounds and were rushed to a nearby private hospital by locals. The incident took place between 9.30pm and 10pm following an argument between two groups at the warehouse, according to officers aware of the incident.

Locals told HT that the scuffle allegedly began after a man saw factory workers teasing a girl who was passing through the area. When he tried to stop them, the workers allegedly threatened and slapped him, they told HT.

The man then returned to the area with his friends and family, the people said. Around 30 men allegedly arrived at the warehouse, where the workers were sitting, and assaulted them as well as the owner using sticks.

CCTV footage from near the warehouse also surfaced following the incident. The footage purportedly shows a group of men arriving at the premises and assaulting people with sticks. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the footage.

The victims also alleged that a gold chain went missing during the incident. It was not immediately clear whether the chain was stolen or lost during the scuffle.

Police have arrested 11 men in the case and registered an FIR against them under Section 115 (causing voluntary hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday, following a complaint filed by the warehouse owner.

Investigators are examining the CCTV footage and statements of the injured to identify those involved in the attack. Police said action would follow after the suspects are identified.