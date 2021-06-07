3 men attack Sapphire Mall salesman, rob 2,500 at gunpoint

Three unidentified men allegedly attacked a 22-year-old salesman in a meat shop at Sapphire Mall in Gurugram Sector 49 and took away his cellphone and ₹2,500 from the shop on Sunday evening. No arrests have been made so far, said police.

According to the police, Roshan Kumar Sikdel of Nepal, who works in a meat shop at the mall was arranging goods along with his colleague Ram Bahadur around 7 pm on Sunday, when three masked men entered the shop and bought chicken curry masala worth ₹60 and left.

Five minutes later, they returned with wooden sticks and a pistol, Sikdel said. “I was near the cash counter when they entered the shop for the second time. At gunpoint, they asked me to hand over all the cash kept in the drawer. However, even before I could raise an alarm, two of them went inside the counter area and took away the ₹2,500 kept inside the drawer.”

They allegedly assaulted Sikdel and Bahadur when they tried to raise an alarm and pushed both of them on the floor and threatened to kill them. “When they could not find anything else from the shop, they took away my cellphone and left. They closed the door and pulled down the iron shutter of the shop from outside,” Sikdel added.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that the victims called their employer 10 minutes after the incident, and informed him about everything. “The owner informed the police control room, and, meanwhile, reached the shop and opened the shutter,” Yadav said, adding that police have collected and scanned CCTV footage from several spots, and are trying to nab the robbers.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention), and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 50 police station.