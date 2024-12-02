34-yr-old man raped, killed 3-yr-old in Nuh, joined search party to look for her

GURUGRAM: A 34-year-old man in Nuh district allegedly kidnapped a three-and-a-half-year-old girl playing outside her house on Saturday evening, raped the girl and killed her when she kept on screaming in pain and later joined a search party led by her parents to look the girl. Inspector Chand said four teams were formed to arrest the accused. He was finally nabbed on Sunday evening near Marora village along the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man was later arrested about 6-7km from the spot while trying to flee.

Inspector Subhash Chand, station house officer of Pingwan police station, said the girl was kidnapped at about 6pm on Saturday when she was playing right outside her house in the village.

When the girl did not return, her parents who work as daily wage labourers and other neighbours launched a search for her. Among those who volunteered was a 34-year-old villager who was arrested for the horrific crime on Sunday.

The girl’s blood-soaked body was found around 11pm.

Inspector Chand said four teams were formed to arrest the accused. He was finally nabbed on Sunday evening near Marora village along the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. “We are questioning him,” Chand said.

“The suspect had taken place her to a secluded place in the jungles on a hill near the village where he raped and murdered her. When the girl had started screaming, he had strangled her to death while continuing to rape her,” he said.

Police said the suspect would be produced on Monday before a court in Nuh to seek his police remand to establish the chain of events leading to the crime and the suspect’s efforts to escape.